Nigeria: Insecurity - Enough Is Enough - Northern Senators

The Northern Senators Forum yesterday expressed deep worry over mounting security challenges across the country, saying the situation could not be allow to continue.

The forum's chairman, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, said this while addressing reporters after the caucus met behind closed doors at the National Assembly.

He said: "We met as Northern Senators to show our deepest concern over the security challenges in the country.

"We're concern as Nigerians and as Northerners and things cannot continue this way. We want every Nigerian to sleep with his eyes closed.

"We've to find a solution. We're worried that all the geo-political zones of the country have one security challenge or the other. We must find a solution".

He said Nigeria had been using the security outfits very well in tackling the challenges, adding that other avenues must be explore to address the issue.

"We've started the discussion on the security challenges and we'll continue when we return from the recess," Wamakko said.