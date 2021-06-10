Nigeria: Insecurity - Enough Is Enough - Northern Senators

10 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Northern Senators Forum yesterday expressed deep worry over mounting security challenges across the country, saying the situation could not be allow to continue.

The forum's chairman, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, said this while addressing reporters after the caucus met behind closed doors at the National Assembly.

He said: "We met as Northern Senators to show our deepest concern over the security challenges in the country.

"We're concern as Nigerians and as Northerners and things cannot continue this way. We want every Nigerian to sleep with his eyes closed.

"We've to find a solution. We're worried that all the geo-political zones of the country have one security challenge or the other. We must find a solution".

He said Nigeria had been using the security outfits very well in tackling the challenges, adding that other avenues must be explore to address the issue.

"We've started the discussion on the security challenges and we'll continue when we return from the recess," Wamakko said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X