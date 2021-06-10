Nigeria: NEPZA, FAAN Work On Designating 4 Airports As Economic Zones

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have formed a joint committee to work out the model and formalities of designating four international airports as Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Professor Adesugba, disclosed the creation of the committee when he received the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, in his office in Abuja Wednesday.

Professor Adesugba said President Muhammad Buhari has approved the designation of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Port Harcourt International Airport and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano as SEZs.

The NEPZA boss said the designation create about 3,000 new jobs and several indirect jobs.

He said the new SEZs will have duty-free shops, hotels, logistic centres that will serve other countries and other special features that will compete favourably with other airports designated as SEZs across the globe.

Professor Adesugba said NEPZA has also set up Training Institute in Kano as part of measures to scale up capacity in free trade zones management.

He said that the Institute would provide necessary services to other African countries on ways of ensuring economic development of the Continent.

The FAAN boss, Capt Yadudu, said sought for the accreditation of Nigeria's current 22 airports under FAAN as SEZs.

He said by the end of 2021, the country may have up to 30 airports, which FAAN wants to be accredited as SEZs.