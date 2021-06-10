Nigeria: NEPZA, FAAN Work On Designating 4 Airports As Economic Zones

10 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have formed a joint committee to work out the model and formalities of designating four international airports as Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Professor Adesugba, disclosed the creation of the committee when he received the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, in his office in Abuja Wednesday.

Professor Adesugba said President Muhammad Buhari has approved the designation of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Port Harcourt International Airport and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano as SEZs.

The NEPZA boss said the designation create about 3,000 new jobs and several indirect jobs.

He said the new SEZs will have duty-free shops, hotels, logistic centres that will serve other countries and other special features that will compete favourably with other airports designated as SEZs across the globe.

Professor Adesugba said NEPZA has also set up Training Institute in Kano as part of measures to scale up capacity in free trade zones management.

He said that the Institute would provide necessary services to other African countries on ways of ensuring economic development of the Continent.

The FAAN boss, Capt Yadudu, said sought for the accreditation of Nigeria's current 22 airports under FAAN as SEZs.

He said by the end of 2021, the country may have up to 30 airports, which FAAN wants to be accredited as SEZs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X