Nigeria: Buhari Receives Made-in-Nigeria Cell Phone

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday received the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile from the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Adebayo, who presented the phone to President Buhari before the start of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said the phone was one of the twelve produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund's (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

He said: "Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment was launched.

"It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones."

Adebayo, while briefing State House reporters after the FEC meeting on the phone, said: "Before Council started today, I had the honour of making a presentation to Mr. President. At the 12th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment, held in December 2020, the Model Skills Training Centre, which is part of Industrial Training Fund, an agency under my Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, presented and launched a first digital mobile phone.

"So, I had the honour and privilege of presenting a sample of the phone to Mr. President today at the FEC meeting. This is a sample of the phone that was presented and I have brought it here just to show you, so that you will see what we have produced as a made in Nigeria mobile phone that was made by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund."

Meanwhile, President Buhari has sworn in one Commissioner each for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) before the federal cabinet meeting.

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bukar is to replace the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaces the NPC Commissioner from Niger State. Representatives from the two States died recently.