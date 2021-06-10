Namibia: Zambezi Hit By FMD Outbreak

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has announced that Kasenu village in Zambezi region has been hit by an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

According to a statement issued by the chief veterinary officer, Albertina Shilongo, the outbreak was confirmed on 3 June at Kasenu village in Kasika area.

She said because of this, the area within a 30-kilometre radius of Kasenu village has been declared a controlled area.

"Active surveillance and vaccination of cattle in and out of the control area and the rest of the region has commenced," she said.

Shilonga added that movement of all cloven-hoofed animals out and in-transit is banned, while all previously issued permits into and out of the area have been cancelled and recalled.

"A number of roadblocks and patrol teams have been strategically placed around the controlled area and members of the public are urged to cooperate with the veterinary and police officers," she said.

Crush pens within the controlled area are at Ivilivinzi, Kasika, Kabulabula, Sigwe, Nyange, Silubaba, Kazuka, Itomba, Ikota, Kalala, Nantungu, Impalila, Limai, Muzii, Nankuntwe, Luhonono, Namiyundu, Nakabolelwa, Nsundwa, Nangwena, Musekezi, Mutwalwizi 1, Mutwalwizi 2 and Nkoza.