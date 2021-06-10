Namibia: Beauty Queen Shares Mental Health Experience

9 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Model, Miss Namibia 2018 and mental health activist, Selma Kamanya recently uploaded a video on social media of her talking about mental health.

"Having been a mental health activist for the past three years, I have noticed that the stigma attached to mental illness is still very prevalent. I shared a part of me in this video with the intention of breaking the stigma surrounding sharing our vulnerable moments in my endeavour to achieve mental well-being," Kamanya said.

She said she shared her experience with others to encourage people to be open to share their experiences. "We are all going through similar things. Being vulnerable with one another and sharing our experiences is really what unites us," Kamanya said.

