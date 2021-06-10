Nigeria: Why I Appointed Yahaya Nigeria's Army Chief, Bypassed His Seniors - Buhari

10 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Mr Yahaya was recently appointed chief of army staff following the death of Ibrahim Attahiru, the former army chief, in a plane crash.

Farouk Yahaya was appointed as Nigeria's army chief ahead of dozens of his superiors because he has experience fighting Boko Haram in the North-east, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

<a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> reported how Mr Buhari bypassed at least 29 senior officers to Mr Yahaya in appointing the army chief. The senior officers are now to be forced out of the army.

In an interview with Arise TV, aired on Thursday, and monitored by <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/434090-2020-20-great-premium-times-stories-you-need-to-read-again.html">PREMIUM TIMES</a>, Mr Buhari said Mr Yahaya was appointed because he was then heading Nigeria's war against Boko Haram in the North-east and had the support and understanding of the troops.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

