Kenya: Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya Counties Report 34.5% of National Covid-19 Cases

9 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kisumu, Homabay and Siaya Counties on Wednesday cumulatively filed 34.5 per cent of national coronavirus case load.

Out of the 589 cases reported by Ministry of Health Kisumu led with 100 cases, Nairobi 91, Bungoma 60, Homa bay 54 and Siaya 49.

The country's positivity rate stood at 11.8 per cent and the total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 stood at 173,261.

The country's COVID-19 related fatalities increased to 3,345 after 19 virus-linked deaths were reported, all being late reporting from facility records of April and May.

The total number of recoveries stood at 118,933 after 312 patients recovered from the disease.

The Ministry said a total of 994 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities while 5,049 patients were on home based care.

On the vaccination national program the Ministry asked those who received first dose not to panic, assuring they will get the second dose within the expected time frame.

"The due date for the second dose will be communicated via an SMS from the Chanel system, 48 hours prior to the vaccination hence there is no need to panic," stated the MoH.

As of Wednesday a total of 1,030,445 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses numbered 979,955 while total second doses stood at 50,490.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X