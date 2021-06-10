Namibia: LPM's Mootu Wants Neckartal Dam Investment Conference

9 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Landless People's Movement (LPM) member of parliament Utaara Mootu on Tuesday said Namibia needs to consider organising an investment conference to find potential investors for the implementation of the second phase of the Neckartal Dam project.

The government spent more than N$5,5 billion on the construction of the Neckartal Dam west of Keetmanshoop, which was specifically meant to accelerate agricultural activities in the //Kharas region and contribute to the country's food security.

The dam is Namibia's largest surface water reservoir, with a storage capacity of more than 800 million cubic metres.

It was built to support the setting up of irrigation projects covering about 5 000 hectares in the //Kharas and Hardap regions.

However, since the completion of the dam, no irrigation project was implemented due to budgetary constraints, since the government is the sole financier.

Mootu on Tuesday said the National Assembly needs to discuss possible investment opportunities in the //Kharas region's Berseba constituency.

"The dam was filled to its capacity during this year's rainy season, which presents an opportunity for both the central government and regional government to jointly plan for the attraction of investment for the immediate surroundings of the dam," Mootu said.

"[We need] to seize the opportunities in tourism, agriculture, leisure and hospitality that exist. I move that this house considers calling for an investment conference in this regard."

