Namibian Journalists Win With Reporting On Infertility

10 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

TWO Namibian journalists have emerged as winners in the 2020 Merck Foundation More than a Mother Africa Media Awards competition.

Veronika Haulenga-Haufiku of Omulunga Radio and Sharon Kavhu from the Southern Times won in the radio and online categories respectively for their reporting on infertility in the southern African region.

Other near winners, placed in second position in the multimedia category, are independent journalists Rosa Teixeira and Mathilde Ndinelao Hinanifa, in the radio and online categories.

They all won in the categories for southern African countries.

The winners were chosen for the best media coverage about infertility, with the aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility.

The awards were announced by the Merck Foundation in partnership with African first ladies who are also ambassadors of the foundation's 'More Than a Mother' initiative.

Fifty winners from 16 African countries were acknowledged.

The awards from the southern African countries categories were celebrated in partnership with the first lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, Malawi's first lady, Monica Chakwera, and Zimbabwean first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

