Namibia: Covid-19 - Union Proposes That Schools Close for June and July

10 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

THE Teachers Union of Namibia (TUN) has proposed that all schools close for the rest of June and July.

TUN secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha said this in a letter addressed to education executive director Sanet Steenkamp.

He said that the proposal was driven by the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases among pupils and teachers.

Kavihuha also proposed that the health ministry allow vulnerable teachers with underlying health conditions and pregnant educators to work from home immediately.

He said that schools should be provided with personal protective equipment as it has been observed that they are running out of health consumables.

"We propose that the schools where cases of Covid-19 have been detected close for a period of seven days instead of the three days that we are observing," Kavihuha said.

He urged Steenkamp to encourage some principals and regional education officials to stop insisting that teachers continue to work at schools where active Covid-19 infections have been detected.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Burkina Faso Village Emptied As Thousands Flee Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X