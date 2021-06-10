Uganda: Health Workers Ordered to Wear 2 Masks

10 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

The Ministry of Health has asked health workers to wear two masks while at work as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

In a January 7 letter to all hospital administrators, district health officers and medical superintendents, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general for health services, said health workers are more exposed given that the second wave of the virus spreads faster than the previous wave.

"As health workers, you interface with many patients daily and you are at a high risk of contracting Covid-19. The scientific advisory committee has guided that health workers, because of the risk, need to use two masks while in clinic/wards," Dr Mwebesa wrote.

The Ministry of Health has further asked health workers to adhere to prevention and control measures to avoid contracting Covid-19.

During the first wave, health workers faced a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said the ministry needs to provide more guidance.

"Some of the questions that I am getting from practitioners are; 'is there proof that two masks are better than one?' then the comfort of the masks, what about people using N95? So we are still waiting for guidance," Dr Muhereza said.

Some health workers asked if government will be able to provide the two masks.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Burkina Faso Village Emptied As Thousands Flee Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X