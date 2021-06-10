South Africa: Western Cape On 2023 Netball World Cup

press release

With the new official 2023 Netball World Cup logo launched on Tuesday, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport continues to boost the code across the province through the World Cup Legacy Programme.

At the official launch of the 2023 Netball World Cup logo, Minister Anroux Marais excitedly noted, "We look forward to hosting the very best Netball World Cup in 2023 at which participants, both local and international, will be afforded the opportunity to experience the splendour the Mother City and the greater Western Cape has to offer, while further developing the code as a professional and recreational activity for generations to come.

We are indeed grateful to all who had a hand in the success of this much needed event, particularly as we are faced with the most trying times in South African sport and the world over. We trust all will enjoy their stay and safely return to their places of residence more inspired and motivated as the shining stars who will bring the very first Netball World Cup to African soil."

Since the end of May, Minister Marais has presented the following funds and enabling resources to the various municipalities to upgrade netball facilities in their respective communities:

On 25 May 2021, the West Coast District received R2.1 million to further support the code in the region and the federation with needed equipment:

The Swartland Municipality received R600 000 to upgrade the Chatsworth Sports Ground and approximately R382 700 for fencing the already upgraded courts in Darling and Kalbaskraal.

The Bergrivier Municipality is allocated R300 000 for upgrading the existing netball courts in Rhino Park in Piketberg

The Matzikama Municipality will receive R800 000 to upgrade the netball courts at the Doringbaai Sports Field.

On 3 June 2021, The Cape Town Netball Federation received equipment to further create the enabling environment needed for affiliated clubs to flourish in the metro region.

On 4 June 2021, the Overstrand District received R900 000 to increase access and safe participation in the code in the communities of Railton, Swellendam, of which R600 000 is allocated to upgrade the Kleinmond Sport Field's ablution facilities, clubhouse and netball courts.

Following the official launch of the 2023 Netball World Cup logo on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, Minister Marais travelled to Paarl to present R2.3 million, inclusive of conditional grants, to the Cape Winelands District affording:

R600 000 to upgrade the facilities at the Groendal Sportsgrounds in Stellenbosch;

R800 000 to upgrade netball facilities in Montagu, Bonnievale and Ashton

R900 000 to support the Drakenstein Municipality to improve the Weltevrede Sports Field and the upgrade of the Samaai Tennis Courts.

At the ceremonial cheque handovers, Minister Marais said, "Providing and upgrading key facilities are critical components of sports development in the Western Cape, the greater South Africa and the world at large. Sport facility provisioning and upgrades create an enabling environment for local, district, regional, provincial, national and even international sports events to take place with the aim of developing sporting talent at different levels of participation.

We wholeheartedly thank our valued stakeholders in WP Netball, Netball South Africa, district sport councils and various municipalities for collaboratively assisting us in realising our mission to encourage excellence and inclusiveness in sport through the effective, efficient and sustainable use of our resources.

Together, I look forward to promoting accessible participation in sport and recreational activities for all, while optimizing on the legacy projects that the 2023 Netball World Cup will afford. In this way, the code of netball can flourish in terms of safe mass participation, skills development and talent identification to perform at higher levels of excellence".

It is hoped that each municipality takes ownership of these gems to the communities. They are invaluable assets to the enrichment of the livelihoods of those who will use them for constructive development of not only the physical being but for the social inclusivity of all.

Caption to attached picture: Minister Marais presents R900 000 to the Drakenstein Municipality.

Photographs of each municipality cheque handover are available on request.