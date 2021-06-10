Tanzania: Ruvuma Avocado Growers Invite Bank Appraisers to Assess Needs

Songea — With avocado growing becoming an economic undertaking, farmers in Ruvuma Region now believe they can no longer farm it at the subsistence level, merely depending on meagre resources.

Tanzania has a high potential for exports of avocado which is already being considered to be the country's latest 'green gold' discovery.

Close to 9,000 tonnes of avocados valued at $30 million were exported last year (2020), up from almost zero seven years ago.

It is against such a background that Lusitu Agro-Business Company and the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) are undertaking a project that seeks to turn avocado into a third cash crop in the region.

The campaign to introduce avocado as a cash crop in a largely conservative society, is spearheaded by Lusitu Agro-Business Company with the support of Sagcot and the avocado exporting companies: Tanzanice Co. Ltd and Pro-Organic Co. Ltd.

They want to ensure that at initial stage, some 2,500 farmers in the region start growing avocado for export to European markets.