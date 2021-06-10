Tanzania: Budget 2021/22 - Transport Players Express Hope As Budget Tabled

10 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo, Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Operators of transport companies are hopeful that Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba will come up with fiscal measures that will create a level playing field in the market.

They remain hopeful that Dr Nchemba will reduce the import duty for passenger buses from the current Sh95 million each.

With a life span of between four to five years, bus operators say the tax was too high for them to make business sense out of it.

"Our long term cry is import duty, we are optimistic that the minister will consider reducing import duty from Sh95 million to the previous Sh40 million each," they said.

The import duty on passenger buses, they urge, could also be reviewed in such a way that the government should adopt a system that takes into account the differences in the size of the business.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) member of executive committee Mustapa Mwalongo told The Citizen that they have reduced the importation of buses due to high taxes.

