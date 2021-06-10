Tanzania: You've Still Not Met With Us, Mbowe Reminds Samia

Morogoro — Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe yesterday reminded President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the promise to meet leaders of the main opposition party.

In April this year, Mr Mbowe wrote to President Hassan asking to meet her in a session that was intended to inform the Head of State on the grievances which Tanzanians continue to face.

In a letter that was responded to after one week, the opposition political party also planned to provide the Head of State with proposals on how best to move forward and strengthen the country's integration in the broad interests of all Tanzanians.

But, Chadema revealed the secret in the letter, a few days after President Hassan announced her plan to meet leaders of political parties in order to deliberate and agree on an appropriate and efficient way of doing politics in the best interests of the country.

But, yesterday, Mr Mbowe told a regional consultative meeting of political leaders that the Head of State hadn't fulfilled her promise and, instead, continues to meet social and other groups.

"We will not kneel down in order to insist. We submitted our request and she was smart enough to respond to it within a very short time," he said.