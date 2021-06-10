Tanzania: Issues At Hand As Botswana President Visits

Dar es Salaam — Economic diplomacy and security will be at the top of the agenda when President Samia Suluhu Hassan meets with her Botswana counterpart, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Dar es Salaam today.

President Masisi is due to arrive today, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula said yesterday.

Others issues that will feature in the talks at State House in Dar es Salaam are the use of Kiswahili in Botswana, and the strengthening of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Ms Mulamula said the insurgency in northern Mozambique was expected to feature prominently in the two leaders' meeting.

"President Masisi, being the chairman of the Sadc Troika on Politics, Defence and Security, will hopefully bring up the issue for discussion," she said, responding to a question during a news conference.

Ms Mulamula said at least six rounds of meetings of Sadc heads of state have been convened in the country's capital Maputo, to discuss defence and security development following attacks that have led to loss of lives, destruction of properties and displacement.