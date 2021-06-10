Tanzania: Issues At Hand As Botswana President Visits

10 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Economic diplomacy and security will be at the top of the agenda when President Samia Suluhu Hassan meets with her Botswana counterpart, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Dar es Salaam today.

President Masisi is due to arrive today, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula said yesterday.

Others issues that will feature in the talks at State House in Dar es Salaam are the use of Kiswahili in Botswana, and the strengthening of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Ms Mulamula said the insurgency in northern Mozambique was expected to feature prominently in the two leaders' meeting.

"President Masisi, being the chairman of the Sadc Troika on Politics, Defence and Security, will hopefully bring up the issue for discussion," she said, responding to a question during a news conference.

Ms Mulamula said at least six rounds of meetings of Sadc heads of state have been convened in the country's capital Maputo, to discuss defence and security development following attacks that have led to loss of lives, destruction of properties and displacement.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X