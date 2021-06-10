Chad: Wakit Tama Coalition Ready to Dialogue

The opposition coalition made their position known during a press conference in N'Djamena last Tuesday.

A coalition of opposition parties in Chad popularly known as Wakit Tama have announced their readiness to dialogue with Transitional Military Council (TMC) and participate in the putting in place of a veritable platform ahead of the National Dialogue. The coalition leaders made known their position on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in N'Djamena during a press conference.

It emerged from the press conference through the voice of the coalition spokesperson, Mahamat Bichara that, Wakit Tama is resolutely ready to contribute in the building of a new and modern Chad. He added that, "the task to designate members of the National Transitional Council which has been delegated to the vice-president of the TMC, who has solicited the services of Mr. Kabadi and that of the President of the MPS Parliamentary group to carry out the casting of persons expected to participate in the National Dialogue, is not representative enough to meet the aspirations of the Chadian people and so needs reinforcement," he reiterated.

The Coordinator of Citizen Action, an affiliate of Wakit Tama said, "Within Wakit Tama, several persons and organizations have experience, after participating in the preparation of the first Sovereign National Conference a few months back. It is in this capacity that we are saying that Wakit Tama, as a large component of the Chadian nation, would like to be part of the commission to prepare the National Conference and also ensure its follow-up."