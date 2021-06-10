South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Public Enterprises Update On SAA and Call for Resumption of Operations

9 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Select Committee on Appropriations and the Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications received a briefing from the Department of Public Enterprises on the proposed transfer of R2.7 billion to South African Airways (SAA) subsidiaries.

The committees also had an update on the R7.8 billion that was transferred to the SAA in the 2020/21 financial year, including the terms and conditions of the 2018 Special Appropriation Act linked to the approved R10.8 billion to SAA.

In welcoming the briefing, the Chairperson of the Select Committee on Appropriations, Ms Dikeledi Mahlangu, told the department that there should be meaningful value for the money that Parliament appropriates to departmental entities and strict adherence to the stipulated conditions under which appropriations are made. Assistance must be needs driven and not done randomly and irresponsibly. "There have been countless bailout interventions that went into bottomless containers," said Ms Mahlangu.

The Acting Director-General of the Department of Public Enterprises, Adv Melanchton Makobe, told the committee that the Business Rescue Plan, which exited the business rescue process 30 April 2021, has recognised the deteriorating financial situation. On the R7.8 billion, he said it was transferred to SAA for restructuring, and was used for voluntary settlement packages and employee liabilities, post commencement finance creditors and un-flown ticket liability. A balance of R4.4 billion remains from that amount, which is still to be spent for the purpose it was requested.

Adv Makobe told the committees that the balance of R4.4 billion will be used as working capital when operations commence, as well as to pay the balance of the unflown ticket liability and the outstanding salaries pending the court case and for post commencement creditors. The committees expressed their satisfaction with the available balance and the manner in which it will be spent.

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Public Enterprises and leader of the delegation, Mr Phumulo Masualle, told the committees that the implementation of the business rescue plan has ensured that SAA is ready to resume operations, with preparations at an advanced stage. He also assured the committees that the department will reappear before the committees to make a presentation on details around mobilisation of the strategic equity partners for financial injection and on SAA employees.

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications, Mr Tshitereke Matibe, expressed his appreciation for the meeting and reemphasised the importance of accountability for the appropriated public money and adherence to the conditions under which it was appropriated. "The briefing is encouraging, especially the fact that SAA is ready to fly again in the same name," he said.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X