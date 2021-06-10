Egypt: Shaarawy - Sisi Pays Great Attention to Youth On All Fronts

10 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy said Thursday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is paying great attention to empowering of Egyptian youth on all walks of life.

Since assuming his post, Sisi has been keen on helping young people take charge of leading positions and participate in decision-making process, said Shaarawy during a meeting with a number of MPs of the Coordination Committee of Parties' Youth Leaders and Politicians from the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Shaarawy said in a statement by the ministry on Thursday that some youth were chosen as members of the parliament, adding Egyptian youth enjoy unprecedented support during Sisi's era.

The minister said he is pleased to meet the members who represent a generation of youth from different political parties to tackle several vital issues and files, that are being carried out by the ministry and governorates.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues which affect the life of citizens in different governorates and probed efforts exerted by the ministry in a number of files that concern citizens.

