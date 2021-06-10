Egypt: Dialogue With 120 Youth Leaders From 53 Countries On Water Situation in Egypt

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation received delegations participating in Gamal Abdel Nasser International Leadership Fellowship in its second edition under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi with the participation of 120 youth leaders from 53 countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In a statement of Thursday 10/6/2021, the ministry said that a fruitful dialogue meeting was held between the young guests and a number of the ministry's leaders including Under Secretary of Irrigation Ministry Ragab Abdel Azim.

Abdel Azim conveyed to the youth the desire of Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati to attend the meeting, but he is abroad now, especially that this dialogue is very important for deepening cooperation with all categories of the community on water issues.

The meeting tackled the situation of the Egyptian water and the volume of challenges facing the water sector in Egypt topped by the population increase and the climate changes.

The dialogue also took up the efforts of the ministry in the field of water rationalization via implementing several projects.

The meeting also reviewed the projects of protection from the risks of torrential rains and the projects implemented in the field of re-using agricultural sanitation water.

Also, the meeting tackled the situation of cooperation projects between Egypt and a number of African countries in the field of water as Egypt established a number of dams and stations of groundwater to provide clean drinking water in the places far from water in addition to using solar energy technology in groundwater wells.

Meanwhile, the participants expressed gratitude for the dialogue that contributed to raising their awareness on the water situation in Egypt and the challenges facing the water sector.