Egypt: Presidential Decree Allocating State-Owned Lands for Reclamation, Cultivation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday 10/6/2021 issued decree no 197 of year 2021 allocating two areas of state-owned areas in governorates of Minya and Beni Suef for the Armed Forces to use them in activities of land reclamation and cultivation.

Also, Sisi issued decree no 196 of year 2021 abolishing presidential decision no 9 of year 2021 about allocating 29.04 feddan land plot in Red Sea Governorate for the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to use them in establishing a power transformer station.

The two decisions were published in Thursday's official gazette.