Egypt: Presidential Decree Appointing Judge in Non-Judicial Post

10 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday 10/6/2021 issued resolution no 195 of year 2021 appointing Amir Emadeddin el Ayoubi Salaheddin, a judge in North Cairo Court of First Instance, in a non-judicial post at the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, equal to his current position with the same salary.

Also, Sisi issued resolution no 198 of year 2021 modifying the seniority of Islam Ismail Marei Aly, a delegate at the Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority, among her colleagues as per presidential decree no 228 of year 2014.

The two decisions were published in Thursday's official gazette.

