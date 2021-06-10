Liberia: President Weah Launches Energy Access Project in Lofa County

10 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Kolahun — The Liberia Renewable Energy Access Project (LIRENAP), with support from World Bank has been launched in Lofa County, aimed at decentralizing electrification in that part of Liberia.

The project was launched in Kolahun District on Sunday, June 6, by President George Manneh Weah, during his nationwide tour in that part of the country, along with the Task Team Leader of the Project, Ky Hong Tran.

The project is intended to not only to decentralized electricity in Lofa County, but also to basically, provide the construction of a 2.5MW hydropower plant plus 1.8MW diesel facility as backup, 115km of 33kV T&D network and service connections.

The project, when completed, is expected to provide access to electricity for about 50,000 people, including small businesses, associations and public institutions in Lofa County.

During the lunch, President George Manneh Weah expressed the Liberian Government willingness to work with the World Bank and other international partners in ensuring the project and others to be implemented becomes successful.

"We appreciate the World Bank for this project and we will make sure that the project is implemented properly to achieve its objectives," President Weah averred.

He expressed hopes that such a relationship existing between the World bank and his government through the Rural Renewable Energy Agency will continue in order to see further developments for Liberians.

For his part, the Project Task Team Leader, Ky Hong Tran who represented the World Bank said the Liberia Renewable Energy Access project is cardinal and assures Liberians that it will also help improve people livelihood through increasing people utilizing electricity in productive activities.

He further noted that with the presence of the electricity, will help transform the living status of rural dwellers and also enable them to curtail expenditure on provision of electricity.

"I believe you all know about the benefit of electricity and how it changes our life," Mr. Trans said.

"Electricity will provide light at night for children to study, for parent to work and for women to take care of their families."

