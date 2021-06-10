Liberia: 'Pres. Weah's Govt Struggling to Embrace Freedom of Expression' - Rights Group Cites Maiden Report

Monrovia — The Foundation for Human Rights Defense International (FOHRD) Liberia office has released its maiden national human rights report in which it cites that the Administration of President George Manneh Weah is struggling to embrace freedom of expression as enshrined in the Liberian Constitution.

Releasing his organization's first national human rights report last Thursday, to the public, FOHRD Country Director, Mr. Peter N. Wonokay stated that one of the key functions of democracy and human rights is freedom of expression and that the Liberian Constitution provides in Article 15 (b) and (c) that the government is supposed to tolerate opposing views, including critical voices of the media and political oppositions.

"To a certain extent, the Government of President George Weah has had a hard time respecting Freedom of Expressions. For instance, in July of 2018, the Liberian Government, after several attempts to silence a radio station (Voice FM), which was quite critical of it, eventually filed a motion at the Civil Law Court seeking an order from the judge to shut down the station.

"Unfortunately for the Weah Administration, the presiding judge, Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh, did not find enough reason to support the administration's argument, and even though the judge eventually denied the motion, the government in several attempts tried to pressure the Court to support its position," FOHRD said in its report.

The human rights group further pointed out that in addition to that constitutional violation, the Liberian Government, on May 21st, 2021, threatened to revoke the operating permits of other media institutions, including Sky FM and D -15 radio stations, for broadcasting Henry Pedro Costa's interviews with Dr. Allen White, "an interview in which Dr. White spoke in unflattering terms about the state of democracy in Liberia."

Other key areas of concern in the FOHRD report are, Allegations of Corruption, Pretrial Detention and Lack of Fair Trial as well as Inadequate Health Service Delivery, Excessive Use of Force, Police Brutality, Prison Conditions and the Rights of Inmates.

Further addressing the press, Mr. Wonokay said they had begun a journey intended for the advancement of Liberia's democracy in the protection of the human rights of everyone found within the borders of the country.

"Today, FOHRD is launching the first of many national human rights reports to come, which will cover key thematic areas of national governance."