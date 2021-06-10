Liberia: 'Align 'Country Paper' to Economic Diversification' - Min. Tweah Urges AfDB

10 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Hon. Samuel D. Jr., has urged the African Development Bank Liberia Country office to align its strategy plan of action from 2019-2023 to economic diversification in the country.

Min. Tweah speaking at the AfDB one day portfolio review with the government of Liberia said development partners should focus on how to expand economic diversification, add value additions to raw material and support the agriculture industry.

"We want the world bank, African Development Bank and development partners to structure resources in the way that help private sector actors to take greater roles and responsibility to expand the economy," Min. Tweah explained.

According to him, commodities including rubber and oil palm have huge potential, and there is a need to invest in these sectors which cannot be overemphasized.

"Rubber has huge returns as we speak today, anybody sitting here can invest into rubber and get good returns. Same for oil palm, because the oil palm is the new commodity, and there are so many products you can get from it like soap, oil, and lotion, just to name few" Tweah added.

