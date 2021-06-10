Liberia: UNDP, Ministry of Finance Holds Awareness and Training Workshop On National Aid and NGO Policy and the Liberia Project Dashboard

Buchanna — United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Wednesday began a two-day awareness and training workshop on National Aid and NGO policy and the Liberia Project Dashboard-LPD.

According to the organizers of the event, its main is to make sure that CSOs/NGOs fully grasp the major principle of the policy and system mentioned above with respect to users' roles in the management and coordination of external assistance, and responsibilities in the flow of information for aid accountability.

The main objective of the training is to acquaint stakeholders with the major tenets of the National Aid and NGO Policy of Liberia, its role in the management and coordination of external assistance; the respective function of each stakeholder in ensuring the fulfilment of that role and sensitize stakeholders of the importance of systematically implementing the policy with emphasis on mutual accountability among others.

Making remarks, the Assistant Minister for External Resources and Debt Management at the Ministry of Finance, Barcon Vah, appreciated the UNDP for its commitment over the years at the same time thanking them for being the driver of Liberia's development agenda.

"So, we are on a flight and the pilot of this flight is the UNDP assisted by the Ministry of Finance and the entire crew including representatives of various ministries and the counties; so CSOs, the NGOs and the INGOs are all boarding this flight," exclaimed Min. Vah.

He continued: "so I want to again recognize the UNDP which has been very much supportive from the inception of this program up to present."

He however called on the participants to be focused and understand the main reason for the training so that they[participants] can be able to apply the added knowledge in their different institutions.