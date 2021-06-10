Nigeria: PDP Targets 100 Million Members in Online Registration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated its committee on online e-registration, with a target to register over 100 million Nigerians as members.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who chairs the PDP e-registration exercise, said the party would leverage on the over 180 million online users to achieve an over 100 million online membership for the party during the exercise.

He said the committee, which he heads, would take advantage of technology and telecommunications facilities in the country to achieve the target of maximum e-registration of new members

According to the governor, "With over 180 million GSM users, we will endeavour to capture over 100 million new members through the e-registration process."

In his speech during the inauguration of the exercise, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said records from the 36 states and the Federal Capita Tertiary (FCT) showed that the PDP has more registered members and supporters across the country.

Secondus said the foundation of the party is solidly laid on the people hence the name, Peoples Democratic Party, with its Motto: Power to the People!

The PDP leader said: "When we stated that PDP is the largest party on the continent of Africa, we are not grandstanding, but stating the obvious. Every nook and cranny of this country has PDP members.

"In 2019 general election, the PDP was the only political party that fielded candidates in all the positions-presidency, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives, and in all the 36 states Houses of Assembly.

"Even in states where we are not in power, our members still outnumbered even the ruling party in such states."

Secondus maintained that PDP is the only party since 1998 that has been consistent in name, motto, manifestos and logo.

He stated that reports reaching the national secretariat across the country showed that many more Nigerians want to belong to the party, "and this programme (online exercise) will provide them such opportunity."

Secondus specifically told Obaseki that he was appointed chairman of the party's e-registration "because the party took into consideration his background and his love for data and record keeping.

"We have absolute confidence that you and your team will deliver in this assignment that is expected to update the data base of our party across the country.

"Membership registration into our party is a continuous programme; what we are embarking on is to digitalise it for proper analysis of issues."

He urged the committee to target the place of women and youths in the party, as they cannot be over emphasised, as the exercise is going to help towards proper planning in the party.

On the ban on Twitter by the federal government, Secondus said: "By banning Twitter, this government is denying Nigerians, especially our vibrant youths, the freedom to be in touch with the rest of the world.

"Whenever a government begins the process of limiting citizens' freedom, it's either it has something to hide or it has lost idea of what to do and, is migrating to a full blown dictatorship, but in this case, it's both."

The PDP national chairman further said: "It's for this nefarious agenda of APC that they are sabotaging any effort to carry out electoral reform that will give absolute power to the Nigerian people through their votes that must count."