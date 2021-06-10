Liberia: UL Prepares for Over 5,000 Freshmen

The University of Liberia (UL) Wednesday, 9 June released results for its first entrance exams for Academic Year 2021, disclosing that 5,539 successful candidates who have made either provisional or regular pass are expected to apply to enroll at UL commencing Academic 2021/2022 first semester.

The university in May this year administered a decentralized entrance for undergraduate programs and a digitized entrance for graduate and professional schools programs, attracting over 11,000 candidates who sat the entrance.

The President of the University of Liberia Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson expressed gratitude to the testing committee headed by the Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, and the Executive Director for Center for Testing and Evaluation Mr. Moses Hinneh "for the successful conclusion of our first round of exams in 2021."

"We celebrate your success; we want to thank God that young men and women that were interested in coming to the university, we are now announcing the first results. We wish those who are coming in the best on their journey for tertiary education at the University of Liberia," Dr. Nelson said. He encouraged those who didn't pass the first entrance not to give up, informing them that there is always an opportunity for them to keep trying and in the shortest possible time they will be joining the successful candidates.

According to Dr. Nelson, the rate of successful candidates from the first entrance of 2021 is higher than what the university had before, adding that the latest results show 49.3 percent successful or provisional pass, compared to 50.3 percent of unsuccessful candidates.

The UL president is also hopeful that by the time 2021 has ended, there may be a change in the threshold to see more students who are getting used to public exams and successfully passing the entrance to enroll at the University of Liberia.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nelson informed the public that decentralizing the university's entrance is not the first time, saying in the 70s, the university's entrance was decentralized. He said he is happy that once again, decentralizing the university's entrance has been achieved, assuring that the process will continue to ensure that young men and women who are beyond the Monrovia, Montserrado enclave should also have the opportunity to take UL's entrance.

Dr. Nelson also expressed happiness over the digitization of UL's graduate and professional schools aptitude test, disclosing his administration's plan to also make an effort to digitize the undergraduate entrance exam as well. According to him, there will be a testing center with over 500 computers that will be enrolling in the entrance exam at UL if the resources can be found.

Announcing the results on the university's Capitol Hill Campus, UL Executive Director for the Center for Testing and Evaluation Mr. Moses Hinneh said out of 11,163 candidates that sat the entrance exams last month, 4,671 candidates or 41.84 percent made a regular pass; 868 candidates or 7.78 percent of the candidates made a provisional pass; 5,624 candidates or 50.38 percent were unsuccessful.

"This implies that 5,539 candidates or 49.62 percent made either a regular pass or a provisional pass, meaning that the Admission Office of the University of Liberia will be expecting applications from successful candidates up to 5,539 persons," Mr. Hinneh said. Looking at the results on the basis of gender, Mr. Hinneh explained that there were 2,390 successful female candidates who either made provisional or regular passes, compared to 3,149 successful male candidates.

Overall, he said UL registered 11,299 candidates for the undergraduate colleges, StrazSinje Vocational and Technical College and the College of General Studies. Of the 11,299 candidates that registered, Mr. Hinneh said 135 of them were absent during the entrance exams; one candidate was disqualified and 11,163 candidates, making up 98.8 percent of those who registered, turned out.

He put the undergraduate entrance exam results in five categories which are provisional pass, regular pass, unsuccessful, absent, and disqualified. Mr. Hinneh said the first undergraduate entrance exams administer on 1 May 2021 were decentralized while the graduate and professional schools aptitude tests administered on four different Saturdays, starting 8 May, were digitized.

He detailed further that centers in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County; Ganta, Nimba County; Tubmanburg, Bomi County; Voinjama, Lofa County and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County were used as additional five testing centers added to the regular three centers that had always been used in Monrovia and Fendall in Montserrado County and Sinje, Grand Cape Mount County.

Additionally, Hinneh noted that other high school campuses in Montserrado County were used in addition to UL's Capitol Hill, Fendall, and Sinje Campuses. Atty. Norris Tweah, Vice President for UL Relations said the overall performance is getting better, particularly pointing to the narrow disparity between females to males.

Atty. Tweah said the university wants more and more female students to pass the entrance exams, adding that it is impressive when you are getting to see that reflected in some of the colleges at the University of Liberia.