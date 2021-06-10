Liberia: 'We Credited SUP. Walker to Buy a Car'

Rep. Womba Discloses

Bong County District #4 Representative Robert Womba has revealed that the car Superintendent Esther Walker currently rides was purchased on bill from the county's account.The Lawmaker's clarification comes as a result of accusation by the Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs Paul Sulunteh that the Superintendent unilaterally withdrew US $25,000 from the county's account to purchase the car.

Speaking to Journalist in Gbarnga recently, Rep Womba stated that members of the Bong Legislative Caucus crafted and signed a promissory; authorizing the Superintendent to credit the car on the county's account.

Even though, he acknowledged that the purchasing of car for Sup Walker is not in the 2018 county sitting resolution, Rep Womba admitted that the caucus members violated the resolution to empower the superintendent to do inspection of ongoing projects across the county; since she did not have an operational vehicle.

"If there are other issues besides this, I don't know because all I know is that, the caucus agreed that $25,000 USD be given to the Superintendent to buy car so that she can inspect ongoing projects in the County"

The District #4 Lawmaker did not tell Journalist when the superintendent will pay the money but said that they violated the budget law by giving the superintendent the money outside of the resolution.

This means that the county is in a debit of US$25,000, which will be included in the next county sitting resolution.

The Bong County District #4 lawmaker in his argument further stated that he was not aware of the executive assigning a vehicle to Sup Walker; even though the Ministry of Internal Affairs assigned a Toyota Land Cruiser pick-up to Sup Walker for her operations.

"Since she was appointed as Superintendent, I am not aware that the government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs has given Sup. Walker a vehicle" he adds.However, although Sup Walker is aware that the jeep she currently rides is owned by the county, the Superintendent inserted a private plate on the car; as though it was her private vehicle.