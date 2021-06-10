Liberia: Integrity Forum Vows Robust Compliance to Improve Liberia's Governance Rating

The Acting Chairperson of the National Integrity Forum, Roseline Nagbe-Kowo, has vowed robust implementation of national laws or regulations to enhance national compliance across every public institution, which could help to improve Liberia's governance rating that needs continuous upliftment.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Attorney Kowo elaborated that national adherence to all regulations and laws by every actor is key democratic tenets that improve every country's governance profile, with Liberia being no exception.

According to her, all actors and institutions that are members of the National Integrity Forum are upbeat about progress in the integrity sector in Liberia.

She also mentioned that compliance should be a culture and way of life in Liberia to help reduce and discourage unwholesome practices.

Attorney Kowo expressed optimism that if national compliance is respected void of any influence, it could put Liberia on the rightful governance trajectory and attract huge foreign supports.

"Liberia Anti-corruption Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit, National Elections Commission, Ministry of Justice, Governance Commission, Internal Audit Agency, National Elections Commission, Public Procurement and Concession Commission, amongst other entities are members of the forum and committed to enhancing compliance, which is in line with upholding the rule of law in Liberia," she noted.

Madam Kowo who is also the Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission has announced the introduction of an e-procurement system to reduce face-to-face interactions among various actors during and after the procurement process.

According to the Procurement Professional, this software which is expected to be active on the internet could make procurement processes more transparent, credible and greatly help to minimize public perception about alleged unfair practices which are talked about in the public without facts.

"This software which is being examined is expected to be rollout as a pilot project in some sectors and it could meaningfully promote decentralization, thus making access to Procurement information very accessible," she pointed out.

The PPCC boss has also disclosed that every procurement transaction and decision agreed about by the PPCC is available on the commission's website which is functional on the internet. She renewed calls for everyone and the institution in Liberia to exhibit an open mind regarding the expression of interest in having access to all procurement information and procedures at every time.

Attorney Kowo frowned at misperception, misinformation, and disinformation that some actors in the Private and public sectors are noted for broadcasting in the public space without contacting the PPCC to get hard facts about all procurement contracts.