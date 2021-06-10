Algeria: Legislative Polls - Over 23.5 Million Voters to Elect Lower House MPs On Saturday

ALGIERS-More than twenty-three and a half million voters will are expected to head to polling stations on Saturday, June12th, 2021 to elect their representatives at the People's National Assembly (Lower House) for a five-year, after an election campaign marked by calls for a high turnout in these elections "decisive" for the stability of the country and socio-economic development.

Twenty-eight (28) political parties are running in these elections with 646 lists (10,468 candidates), fewer than the independents who presented 837 lists (12,086 candidates), an unprecedented trend that reflects the willingness of civil society to play a more active role in institutions.

According to the figures provided by the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), which supervises the election process, there are more than 13,000 young candidates and the number of women candidates hit 8,305.

ANIE Chairman Mohamed Charfi reported 13,009 candidates under 40 years, including 5,743 women, while the number of academics hit 19,942 candidates, i.e. 74% of candidates.

President of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune had chaired Tuesday a meeting of the High Security Council devoted to the assessment of the preparations for the legislative election of 12 June, the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

"After listening to the addresses of the members of the High Security Council, President of the Republic gave the instructions to the minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning and to the officials of the security bodies to ensure the security of the electoral operation, notably polling stations, in accordance with the provisions of the law governing the elections which guarantees to the elector the freedom of vote and criminalizes any infringement of this right, enshrined by the Constitution," added the source.

"Stressing the importance of this major electoral event, President of the Republic affirmed that all constitutional, legal and regulatory guarantees are able to protect the people's will and the legality of the electoral operation, in implementation of the provisions of the articles 7 and 8 of the Constitution," concluded the communiqué.