Kenya: Marathoner Ekiru Named LG/SJAK Sports Personality of May

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 2021 - Marathoner Titus Ekiru has been named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality of the Month for May 2021.

Ekiru ran the fastest ever Marathon in Italian soil on his way to clinching the Milano Marathon last month after clocking two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

For winning the award where he was awarded by LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim, Ekiru went home with an LG SolarDOM Oven worth Sh65,000. It is a 3-in-1 oven that is used for heating, grilling and baking.

The difference between the SolarDOM oven and other appliances in its class is that it does not require pre-heating, it is fast, and is energy efficient.

"LG partnered with Sports Journalists Association of Kenya to support the Sports Personality of the Month Award which recognizes promising Kenyan talent in sports," Kim said.

"We are indeed honored to be supporting Kenyan athletes and sportsmen and women during these tough times as part of our commitment to promoting the development of sports in this country," he added.

An elated Ekiru said; "I Would like to thank LG/SJAK for this award. Winning the Milan Marathon and equalling the Dennis Kimeto's former world record against a strong field was a great source of joy for me, and this award is a pleasant and humbling surprise as I get back to my training programme."

"I am now motivated to push for a better time and hopefully the world record too," added Ekiru.

Ekiru took the crown after a close challenge from 2019 U20 World Cross Country Champion Beatrice Chebet who won the Doha Diamond League meeting in a personal best and world leading time of 8:2749 seconds.

Chebet sprinted to the finish line in the final 250 metres to beat a field that included world 5000 metres champion Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait, and Margaret Chelimo.

Among the nominees pipped by Ekiru to the gong in the month of May were Elias Ngeny who clocked a world leading time of the 1 minute 43.84 seconds at the Athletics Kenya Pre-Trials at the Nyayo National stadium.

Others are weightlifter Winny Langat who took silver in the women's 59kg division at the African Championships in Nairobi, and boxer Nick Okoth who won a bronze at the Konstan Korotkov Boxing Championships in Russia.

Ekiru joins the growing list of sportsmen and women to have won the coveted title this season.

Other winners are tennis superstar Angela Okutoyi (January), basketballer Tylor Okari Ongwae of Kenya Moran's (February) and boxer Elly Ajowi (March) in a fairy tale stint that saw him qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The LG sponsored award continues to whip up the enthusiasm of sports personalities across the country.

LG Electronics corporate communications manager Maureen Kemunto while congratulating Ekiru, noted that the company is proud to be a part of an initiative which rewards excellence.

"Our partnership with SJAK goes a long way in bolstering athletes talent and empowering them to be the backbone of sports in the country. Being an Olympic year, sports personalities are giving their all to uphold higher standards hence the need to motivate their efforts"

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi, on his part, thanked LG Electronics for their unswerving support saying the partnership continues to make a gigantic difference in the promotion of sporting activities across the country.

"With the Award running on a monthly basis, sportsmen and women can look forward to greater heights in sport- so thrills and spills are guaranteed in the season as we move forward."