Nigeria: NIMC Appoints Spectranet 4G for NIN Enrolment

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has appointed Spectranet 4G LTE owned exclusive shops as locations for Nigerians to register for National Identity Number (NIN)

Disclosing this in a chat with journalists, the Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet, Mr. Ajay Awasthi, said, seven locations of Spectranet shops in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan had been granted approvals to conduct registration of NIN.

According to Ajay, these locations are already in operation with added manpower to attend to the need of anyone desirous of enrolling for the National identity Number.

It is a service we are offering for both Spectranet customers and other members of the public that are yet to register for the National Identity Number. The service can be availed free of cost, in the comfort of Spectranet exclusive shops located at convenient distances from various localities in these four cities.

"We would urge our customers and their friends and families to get themselves enrolled for NIN in a hassle-free manner without the need to stand in long queues. I would further urge them to hurry up and not to keep this enrolment pending till 30th June 2021, the date fixed as the last date by the Federal Government," Ajay added.

He further said: "As ISP brand, we are thankful to NIMC for considering us worthy of delivering this critical task in the middle of the challenges confronting Nigerians in registering for NIN, we are extremely glad to render the service that will keep our fellow citizens connected to the internet in a safe manner."