South Africa: Petersen Set for Debut Against Windies As Proteas Seek Batting Stability

10 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nick Said

South Africa will hand a debut to middle-order batsman Keegan Petersen as they seek solutions to a brittle top six line-up in the first Test of a two-match series against West Indies in Saint Lucia on Thursday.

But the Proteas are also sweating in the fitness of middle batsman Temba Bavuma, who has a hip injury. They will make a call on his availability before the toss. Kyle Verreynne is on standby for his debut if Bavuma, who captains South Africa's white-ball teams, cannot play.

The tourists have a dominant record against their hosts, who have won only three of their previous 28 matches, though recent Tests have been rare with this only the second series in a decade.

Ailing South Africa have gone past 300 just twice in their last 19 Test innings, having lost a number of stalwart batsmen to international retirement, including most recently Faf du Plessis following their 2-0 series defeat in Pakistan in February.

They have slipped to No 7 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Rankings, their joint lowest ever position and below the West Indies.

Petersen has had to wait patiently after being involved in the squad...

