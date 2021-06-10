South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Growth of Western Cape Agriculture

10 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa's economy increased by an annualised and adjusted quarterly growth rate of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021, according to StatsSA's latest report.

This same report further indicated that the agricultural sector's performance declined by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

However, the year-on-year quarterly growth rate approach, which compares the first quarter of 2021 to the same quarter in 2020, shows that agricultural economic output increased by 7.5%.

Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, said the latter was good news.

Said MEC Meyer: "When viewed on an annualised basis, the latest GDP data supports our view that Agriculture Sector will continue to contribute to the economic recovery of the Western Cape."

Western Cape Department of Agriculture economist, Tshepo Morokong, highlights that an analysis of the data of some of the horticultural products important to the Western Cape shows a year-on-year quarterly increase in the first quarter of 2021.

Said Morokong: "The nominal agricultural gross income from rooibos tea (140%), deciduous and other fruits (16%), vegetables (6%), flowers and bulb (24%) shows an increase when compared to the same quarter in 2020".

South African export volumes of a few selected agricultural products essential to the Western Cape economy from January to March 2020 and this same period in 2021 also show positive growth.

Export volumes show an increase in prunes and sloes (115%), peaches & nectarines (prepared) (67%), Peaches & Nectarines (Fresh) (34%) and berries (2%).

Morokong continues: "With the continuing good rains, agricultural performance is expected to improve in the quarters to come.

"Agriculture in South Africa is under pressure due to policy uncertainty caused by expropriation without compensation. However, agriculture in the Western Cape remains resilient, as can be seen from our latest export data," concluded MEC Meyer.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X