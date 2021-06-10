South Africa: Western Cape On Joint Agreement With City of Cape Town to Turn Cape Town International Convention Centre Into Vaccination Site

press release

The Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town have reached joint agreement to turn the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a mass vaccination site.

With much of the legwork done and the funding for this important endeavor secured, formal contracts are due to be signed imminently with the CTICC, paving the way for implementation within the next 3 to 4 weeks.

Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, said: "Just over one year ago, our teams worked quickly and efficiently to convert the CTICC into the Western Cape's first major field hospital, our 'Hospital of Hope', and it became a place of healing for the thousands of residents who received life-saving treatment there. I'm excited to once again be working at full speed to open this world-class conferencing venue to residents across the City of Cape Town, enabling a radical increase in life-saving vaccinations. It is our intention for it to be a Centre of Hope in our City and Province within a few weeks."

It is envisaged that the site will be used for high volumes of vaccinations as part of both the Province and City's commitment to vaccinating as many of our residents as possible against Covid-19.

"The City of Cape Town begun preparation for the site in March 2021. Work included project management, concept design and costing. These plans were shared with the Provincial government who, after several engagements with the City, made the decision to utilise the CTICC in this regard" said the City's Executive Mayor Alderman Dan Plato.

The City will drive final preparations in the coming week with the aim of completing the project before the end of June, and the Western Cape Government will be responsible for the management of the site.

The site, however, can only work at full capacity once vaccine supplies allows it. We are hopeful that the release of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the arrival of further Pfizer tranches will enable this in the next 3 weeks.

Premier Alan Winde continued "At its peak, it is envisaged that this mass 'vaccination centre of hope' will be able to vaccinate over 4000 people a day. It will have up to 50 vaccination stations, with each station capable of administering 100 vaccinations per day. This will have a major impact on the pace of our vaccination programme, especially as we move to vaccinate residents under the age of 60."

It is intended that the CTICC will be the first of at least three major vaccination centres in Cape Town, ensuring greater access to residents across the city.

Mayor Dan Plato commented: "There are currently detailed plans in place for the opening of several more mass sites in the Metro. The City is excited to partner with the provincial government on these projects where we can so that we ensure that residents have better access to vaccines."

The Provincial Government and the City will keep residents updated on the progress of these projects, including details on activation dates for the sites - as these will be linked to the supply of vaccines over the next few weeks.

Premier Alan Winde concluded "I would like to thank the Western Cape Department of Health, the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, and the Provincial Treasury - under the leadership of Minister Nomafrench Mbombo, Minister Daylin Mitchell and Minister David Maynier - for their hard work, and of course, the City of Cape Town and the CTICC for being a committed partner in bringing this important project to fruition."