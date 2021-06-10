South Africa: Now Jacob Zuma Wants to Cross-Examine Billy Downer in Latest Move to Torpedo Arms Deal Trial

10 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Former president Jacob Zuma wants the Pietermaritzburg High Court to hold an evidentiary hearing before the start of his Arms Deal trial so he can cross-examine senior prosecutor Billy Downer in a bid to prove that Downer - or any prosecutor appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority - is not fit to prosecute in the protracted matter.

Zuma's request for the hearing is contained in his latest affidavit, filed with the same court on Wednesday, as his legal team and the State gear up to argue for and against the removal of Downer in July.

"I am advised that in that evidentiary hearing, I am entitled to cross-examine Mr Downer or any NPA official on the criminal conduct or prosecutorial violations on which I contend Downer lacks the necessary title to prosecute. I am advised... I would be entitled to place evidence on which I contend that my fair trial rights and related constitutional rights have been violated by acts of prosecutorial misconduct," says Zuma in his 84-page replying affidavit to Downer and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Zuma contends that if Downer - based on the evidence he wants to present - is not removed it would "undermine the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

