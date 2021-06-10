South Africa: Western Cape Joins Other Provinces in Third Wave Status, Opens CTICC As a Vaccine Site

analysis

Provincial officials made two announcements on Wednesday: the province is entering its third wave of Covid-19 infections and the Cape Town International Convention Centre will open as a mass vaccine site.

With a 34% week-on-week Covid-19 case increase, the Western Cape is officially entering its third wave.

This was confirmed by Premier Alan Winde and provincial health department head Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday, 10 June.

The province has 5,802 active Covid-19 cases - about 1,400 more than reported in the past week alone, according to a department presentation. There were 1,028 patients with Covid-19 complications in hospitals across the province (457 in public hospitals and 571 in private facilities).

Cloete said the third wave is expected to last between eight and 10 weeks, with the peak of infections and its decline based on the province's first and second waves. He urged strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks, limiting unnecessary travel and avoiding large gatherings.

Gauteng, North West, the Free State and the Northern Cape are already in their third waves.

'Centre of hope in our city'

There have been 249,009 vaccines administered in the Western Cape, Cloete confirmed - 93,153 under...