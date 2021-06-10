South Africa: Western Cape Joins Other Provinces in Third Wave Status, Opens CTICC As a Vaccine Site

10 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Provincial officials made two announcements on Wednesday: the province is entering its third wave of Covid-19 infections and the Cape Town International Convention Centre will open as a mass vaccine site.

With a 34% week-on-week Covid-19 case increase, the Western Cape is officially entering its third wave.

This was confirmed by Premier Alan Winde and provincial health department head Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday, 10 June.

The province has 5,802 active Covid-19 cases - about 1,400 more than reported in the past week alone, according to a department presentation. There were 1,028 patients with Covid-19 complications in hospitals across the province (457 in public hospitals and 571 in private facilities).

Cloete said the third wave is expected to last between eight and 10 weeks, with the peak of infections and its decline based on the province's first and second waves. He urged strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks, limiting unnecessary travel and avoiding large gatherings.

Gauteng, North West, the Free State and the Northern Cape are already in their third waves.

'Centre of hope in our city'

There have been 249,009 vaccines administered in the Western Cape, Cloete confirmed - 93,153 under...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X