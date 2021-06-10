South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Briefs Parliament On Progress Made to Stabilize the Department of Water and Sanitation

10 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has told members of the Portfolio Committee (PC) on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation that substantial progress has been made in improving operational efficiency of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Minister was briefing Members of the Portfolio Committee on progress made in relation to investigations which have been undertaken and disciplinary hearings currently underway within the Department, following her commitment to do so in the recent DWS Budget Vote Debate held 25 May 2021.

The implementation of the Financial Recovery Plan has resulted in the Department averting close to R2 Billion in irregular expenditure for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

The Portfolio Committee has been informed that since 2019 cases of irregularities have decreased from 166 to just under 50 cases and that close to R1 Billion has been recovered since 2012/2013 to 2020/2021 financial years. The Department is also considering reinforcing its investigation capacity to ensure that all cases involving former and current employees as well as service providers are expedited.

The Members of the Portfolio Committee appealed for key appointments to be accelerated as this will result in a stable Department. These include positions of Director-General and Chief Financial Officer.

The Portfolio Committee also commended the work done by the late Mr Mziwonke Dlabantu and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council (NHBRC) who was seconded to DWS to assist in stabilizing the finances of the Department.

