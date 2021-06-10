Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records Drop in Positivity Rate

Kenya has announced a 9.3 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, a decrease from 11.8 per cent reported on Wednesday. On Thursday, the country registered 624 new confirmed cases from 6,728 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said that the total confirmed positive cases are now 174, 285 while cumulative tests conducted stands at 1,852,612.

From the new cases, 567 are Kenyans, while 57 are foreigners, with 405 being male while 219 are female. The youngest is a two-month-old-infant while the oldest is 94-years-old.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Covid-19 recoveries had risen by 313 to 119,246. He said that 258 are from Home Based and Isolation Care while 55 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total number of those discharged from Home Based Care & Isolation are 86,596. Those from various health facilities are 32,650.

The CS further announced that 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,362.

The 624 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 152, Kisumu 70, Busia 58, Mombasa 47, Uasin Gishu 38, Kisii 33, Bungoma 31, Homa Bay 25, Kakamega 19, Siaya 18, Nakuru 15, Kiambu 15, Bomet 15, Migori 13, Vihiga 12, Kericho 8, Nyamira 7, Kilifi 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Tharaka Nithi 6, Kirinyaga 4, Nandi 3, Machakos 3, Murang'a 2, Narok 2, Nyeri 2, Kajiado 2, Kitui 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Embu1, Garissa 1 and Isiolo 1.

Mr Kagwe also noted that 991 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,940 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 111 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 66 on supplemental oxygen. Fourteen patients are on observation.

"Another 106 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 101 of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units," Mr Kagwe said.