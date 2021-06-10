Kenya: Warrant of Arrest Issued Against Muranga Dci Boss

A Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest against Murang'a South's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss David Cheruiyott for ignoring orders in a case where two Nigerians are accused of peddling cocaine.

This effectively meant Mr David Cheruiyott risks being committed to jail if his juniors effect the orders to arrest and arraign him latest next Tuesday.

Kigumo Principal Magistrate Shivai Agade agreed with the defense counsel for the two suspects who complained that Mr Cheruiyott was in breach of court orders requiring him to release their mobile phones.

Through their attorney Elkana Mogaka, the suspects Solomon Nduba Abuzike and Cletus Okeke Onyabuchi wanted their phones released to them to contact their relatives.

The two have been in custody since April 19 and their attorney informed the court that although they were granted bond by the same court, they have been unable to secure their freedom since they don't have their phones to reach out to their families.

Obey court orders

The two had earlier written a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to direct Mr Cheruiyott to obey the court order.

Ms Agade noted that Mr Cheruiyott needed not be pressured through his boss to obey court orders, saying by opting to ignore legally founded directives of the court, he was setting bad precedent likely to induce impunity hence needed to be accountable.

The two suspects argued that they do not have the contacts of their relatives' off head and they can only retrieve them from the handsets in the custody of Mr Cheruiyott.

Besides the trafficking of narcotic drugs charge, the two are also facing another charge of being in Kenya unlawfully.

Their lawyer argued that the two are continuing to languish in remand even when pretrial bond has been granted then and if they had the means to contact their kin, they would bail themselves out.

The details of their charges are that on April 19 at Kenol area of Muranga County they were trafficking by storing in their rooms cocaine weighing 200 grams with a market value of Sh600,000.