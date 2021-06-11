Nigeria: Again, Buhari Asks Security Operatives to Gun Down Illegal Arm Bearers

President Muhammadu Buhari has again ordered security agencies to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47 and other assault weapons.

Buhari reiterated his directive at the official handing over of security equipment to the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday.

While handing over event, Buhari also vowed to act firmly and decisively against all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on security personnel.

He said a nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is on the path to self-destruction.

The president told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally have expectations.

While he commended the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country, he charged the IGP to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men.

"Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to be rest assured that we will secure this country. We will secure our infrastructure, highways, communities, forests, and we will secure the lives of our people," he said.

"Federal Government takes very seriously our constitutional oath to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people," he assured while he stressed that lasting security is a necessary foundation for business, investment and true prosperity."

Lagos has bounced back

Buhari commended Lagos State for being resilient in the face of the massive destruction it suffered during the EndSARS protests.

"You did not allow yourselves to be deterred by the severe setback; instead you have bounced back and are now boldly rebuilding the confidence of residents and investors in the State," he said.

He also commended the Lagos Governor over the newly-acquired security equipment and assets.

The security equipment

Items handed over include 150 Double Cabin Vehicles; 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles; 1,000 Ballistic Vests; 1,000 Ballistic Helmets; 1,000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies; 100 Security Patrol Bikes;

Two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs); Four High Capacity Troop Carriers; Two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles; Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources

The President disclosed that the Federal Government is currently recruiting 10,000 new Police officers to reinforce the personnel capacity across the country.

He added that he has directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of Police salaries and benefits.

Buhari further declared that no Federal government since 1999 has been as committed as his administration in reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and national policing architecture.

"In 2019, I signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support Police welfare, logistics and equipment. In September 2020, I assented to the Bill amending the Nigeria Police Act, which was originally enacted in 1943. This new Act, a vast improvement over the old one, among other things spells out the modalities for the implementation of a National Community Policing Scheme in Nigeria," he said.

The new scheme, he said, will build confidence within local communities and make them active stakeholders in the safety and security of their environs.