Nigeria: Buhari - Nigeria Secures 10 Maritime Crimes Convictions in Two Years

10 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday disclosed that Nigeria has secured 10 convictions for various maritime offences since he signed into law the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act in June 2019.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria also known as the Deep Blue Project at the ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos, President Buhari in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said: "I am confident that the project, which provides a robust maritime security architecture, will enhance maritime domain awareness capability and improve law enforcement action, particularly in the prosecution of suspects under the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act which I signed into law in June 2019.

"This flag-off is an important step in the continuing shift in strategic action about regional maritime security. It will serve as a benchmark for member states in the Gulf of Guinea and other relevant stakeholders to further develop innovative strategies and align efforts with the subsisting framework to improve maritime security in the region."

Calling for greater collaborations among countries in the Gulf of Guinea to secure Nigeria's waters and beyond, President Buhari noted that the assemblage of the new maritime security assets was coming at a critical time when global discussions are centred on piracy activities and the new dimension it has taken in the region.

According to him, "With the world's waters accounting for over 80% of transportation requirements of the global economy, concerted efforts and innovative actions are required to address attendant security challenges.

"Therefore, the flag-off of the project marks an important milestone in this regard and in our collective effort to tackle security challenges in the form of piracy and other maritime crimes in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. It is also a demonstration of government's strong commitment to ensuring security.

"This intervention, no doubt, will facilitate a conducive environment for the maritime sector to thrive and contribute to the diversification of the Nigerian economy."

The president commended the Ministers of Transportation, Defence, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Director-General, NIMASA, members of the Steering Committee, the Project Management Team and all other government stakeholders who have worked together to bring this initiative of the administration to fruition.

Assuring Nigerians of government's commitment to ensure the project's sustainability, the president urged all critical stakeholders to work collectively for the greater benefit of all Nigerians, member states of the Gulf of Guinea and the global maritime community.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X