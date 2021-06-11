Kenya: Amina Visits Team Kenya at Kasarani as Vaccination Exercise Resumes

Members of Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games have started receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The athletes who received the AstraZeneca vaccine during the second phase of the exercise launched by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed are in the first batch that expects to leave the country on July 7 for the Games.

The athletes drawn from boxing, taekwondo, women's volleyball team and rugby sevens teams - Shujaa and Lionesses, are in a bubble at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Amina thanked her Ministry of Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe for providing 2000 vaccines for Team Kenya for the second phase that started on Tuesday.

"We are hopeful that we will get another 1000 jabs so that all sports men and women that need to participate in competitions and other immediate championships get their second dose," said Amina.

Amina says the government is keen to ensure that the Tokyo-bound team prepares appropriately so as to ensure that Kenya wins more medals in Tokyo.

"We are a sporting nation hence we must continue to prepare in all places to ensure that Team Kenya travels to Tokyo in a wonderful environment," said Amina.

The athletics team is set to join the bubble immediately after the national trials on June 17 to 19 at Kasarani.

The Olympic Games will be held in strict bubbles with limited local fans and no international fans. The Games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to disrupt events across the world.