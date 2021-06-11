Kenya: Amina Visits Team Kenya at Kasarani as Vaccination Exercise Resumes

10 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Members of Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympic Games have started receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The athletes who received the AstraZeneca vaccine during the second phase of the exercise launched by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed are in the first batch that expects to leave the country on July 7 for the Games.

The athletes drawn from boxing, taekwondo, women's volleyball team and rugby sevens teams - Shujaa and Lionesses, are in a bubble at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Amina thanked her Ministry of Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe for providing 2000 vaccines for Team Kenya for the second phase that started on Tuesday.

"We are hopeful that we will get another 1000 jabs so that all sports men and women that need to participate in competitions and other immediate championships get their second dose," said Amina.

Amina says the government is keen to ensure that the Tokyo-bound team prepares appropriately so as to ensure that Kenya wins more medals in Tokyo.

"We are a sporting nation hence we must continue to prepare in all places to ensure that Team Kenya travels to Tokyo in a wonderful environment," said Amina.

The athletics team is set to join the bubble immediately after the national trials on June 17 to 19 at Kasarani.

The Olympic Games will be held in strict bubbles with limited local fans and no international fans. The Games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to disrupt events across the world.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X