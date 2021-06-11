Kenya: KBF Adds Another Foreign Coach to Morans Bench

10 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Cameroonian Abel Nson has been appointed assistant coach of the national men's basketball team, the Morans.

Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi Thursday confirmed Nson's appointment adding he will be a good addition to the technical bench as Kenya prepares for its first Afrobasket Championships after 27 years.

"Following your exemplary performance in your coaching career you are hereby nominated as assistant coach for the national men basketball senior team for the Afrobasket 2021 to be staged in Kigali Rwanda in August," Nson's appointment letter read in part.

According to Kisoi, Nson will together with current assistant coach Sadat Gaya help Australian head coach Liz Mills in all matters pertaining to the national team among them planning of training, evaluation of players, planning for games and reviewing the teams performance among other duties.

The 43-year-old Nson is not new in Kenyan basketball circles having been involved with the game at different levels for 18 years since 2003 when he came to the country to study at United States International University (USIU) on scholarship.

Nicknamed Alibaba, Nson who has been one of the finest three-point shooters in the local league.

As a player, he won East Africa University Games cup with USIU in Nairobi in 2004, two league titles with Cooperative Bank (2010 and 2011) and Zone V Championship in 2010.

He also won as many league titles and Zone V trophy (2015) as an assistant coach with USIU Flames.

Nson has coached several teams in the Kenyan league notably Eastern Queen's, Masaku Sparks and is currently head coach of Storms women basketball team in the national league.

Nson, who was recently in Kigali for the first edition of Basketball Africa League (BAL) as a team liaison working closely with clubs during that event has also coached men league sides Thunder and is now coach of the fast-rising Emyba.

Nson also works professionally as a scout for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and has been involved in the conceptualisation and execution of several development programs locally notably Sprite Slam and the AND-1 tour, Zuku University Basketball League (ZUBL) and Giants of Africa basketball camps.

