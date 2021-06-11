Kenya: Fourteen-Year-Old Boy Kills Cousin, 16, Over Food

11 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wycliffe Nyaberi

Police in Nyamira County are searching for a 14-year old Class Six pupil from Bonyamatuta village who reportedly stabbed his 16-year-old cousin to death following a quarrel over food.

The Wednesday afternoon incident has left villagers in shock. Area chief Kelvin Mobe said the suspect went into hiding after the incident.

"The suspect was at their home taking lunch when the deceased, identified as Monte Kibaki, requested to be considered for a portion of food," said Mr Mobe.

Annoyed by the request, the suspect is said to have stormed the kitchen, came out with a knife and stabbed his cousin in the chest.

Neighbours rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he pronounced was dead on arrival. The body has been moved to the Nyamira Hospital mortuary.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X