Kenya: Fourteen-Year-Old Boy Kills Cousin, 16, Over Food

Police in Nyamira County are searching for a 14-year old Class Six pupil from Bonyamatuta village who reportedly stabbed his 16-year-old cousin to death following a quarrel over food.

The Wednesday afternoon incident has left villagers in shock. Area chief Kelvin Mobe said the suspect went into hiding after the incident.

"The suspect was at their home taking lunch when the deceased, identified as Monte Kibaki, requested to be considered for a portion of food," said Mr Mobe.

Annoyed by the request, the suspect is said to have stormed the kitchen, came out with a knife and stabbed his cousin in the chest.

Neighbours rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he pronounced was dead on arrival. The body has been moved to the Nyamira Hospital mortuary.