Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Gospel Musician Gets Another Chance

The gods have finally smiled on 32-year-old Beitbridge-based upcoming gospel artiste, Rufaro Kombore.

The musician has for the past five years struggled to make it into the studio and the market. Kombore, who cut his music career in 2009, but took a sabbatical in 2015 after recording three albums, is back again with three singles "Sei", "Panana" and "Mwari Wekare".

These were recorded at Goldmint Studios International and produced by Psaltz.

"I have learnt that starting a career in the cut-throat music industry is not a once-off event," said Kombore.

"I have travelled a rough road where it has even been hard to get airplay on local radio stations."

The Nyanga-born singer said it took a lot of support from his wife Tatenda Mukudoka and friends to soldier on.

Kombore said he developed an interest in gospel music while in primary school after joining a choir at one of the local churches.

After which, he first got into the studio in 2009 together with an acapella group which included fellow singers Omberai, Zambuko, Tongai Mbaso, Dumisani Bvukumbwe and Ketani Kwangwari.

"I later decided to go solo in 2012 and recorded a six-track album with a colleague Thomas Madzivanyika, title Tirivakundi and this was done at Luton Studios, produced by Lyton Ngolom.

"In 2015, we recorded another, an album titled Tisu Vaye-vaye," said Kombore.

He said he was looking forward to the success of his offerings and that a video has been recorded for the song "Sei?"

"Sei", which promises to be a chart-topper, is a song that encourages people to make the best out of their situation rather than continue lamenting about life.

"My idea is to encourage people to learn to appreciate the few blessings they have from God rathaer than complaining for the rest of their lives," said Kombore.

"In the song, 'Panana' I will be pleading with the Creator to grant me more success-filled life and make it. In fact, it's a testimony about my life."

On "Mwari Wekare", Kombore said it was a reflection and meant to draw a comparison between a person's character before and after being born again. He said although the Covid-19 pandemic had brought agony to most people in the world, it was important for musicians to adapt to the new normal.

"We find ourselves operating in a difficult situation as musicians, but again we have to learn to dance in the rain," said Kombore. "It is important that we embrace the use of virtual shows and market and sell our products online.

"In addition, as musicians, we are supposed to start different projects other than music to beef up the little we get from the industry. We will also appreciate it if the government comes up with rescue packages because most artists have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic."