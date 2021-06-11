Nigeria: Bomb Threat - Vigilantes to Protect Onitsha Market

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Anambra State vigilante services have expressed readiness to protect Onitsha main market from attack.

Chairman of Anambra North vigilante Services Chief Chinenye Ihenko gave the assurance while addressing traders of Onitsha Main Market and its environs.

The traders were worried over a reported plan by some unidentified persons to bomb the market.

Ihenko, who boasted that no person can bomb Onitsha main market, stressed that his men are battle-ready to confront any attacker.

"Do your business without fear; nothing is going to happen, we are ever ready for any circumstances. We are ready because one with God is in the majority. Please, do your normal business," he assured.

However, the former chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Chief Samuel Uzor, has advised members not to ignore or underestimate the threat.

"We will take all necessary actions to make sure that Onitsha Main Market is adequately secured and protected. I trust our vigilantes led by Chief Chinenye Ihenko that they are capable of repelling any attack directed at the main market," he said.

Uzor also called on the state government to beef up security in the state, especially in areas with high insecurity.

