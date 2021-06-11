Nigeria: 46 Millions Nigerians Still Engage in Open Defecation - Minister

11 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Abubakar

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has blamed the rising incidences of sanitation-related diseases in Jigawa State to lack of access to basic sanitation services.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Clean Nigeria Campaign and official launch of the National Youths Volunteer Programme on COVID-19 prevention in Dutse, yesterday, Adamu, who was represented by the ministry's Zonal Coordinator, North West, Mr. Olaya Olabandele, said about 72 per cent of the population of the state has no access to basic sanitation services.

He added that 61 percent of households in Jigawa have been afflicted with diarrhea, while 18 percent of the state population has access to basic sanitation services.

Giving the country-wide analysis, the minister said the WASH-NORM 2019 report showed that only 5 per cent of the Nigerian population was practicing proper hand washing with water and soap at critical times.

Adamu, who deplored the practice of open defecation which is still prevalent amongst the citizens, said one in four Nigerians (23% representing 46 million Nigerians) still defecated in the open.

According to him, out of the 61 local government areas declared open defecation free in Nigeria, the North West states have 37 out of which, Katsina is leading with 16 LGAs; Jigawa with 14 LGAs, Kaduna with three LGAs; Kano with three LGAs and Zamfara with one LGA. Sokoto and Kebbi have none.

