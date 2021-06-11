Nigeria: Saraki's Wife, 11 Others Get Chieftaincy Titles

Mrs Saraki was conferred with the title of Erelu Bobajiro for her contributions to Iru land.

The Oniru of Iruland, Lagos, Omogbolahan Lawal, on Thursday conferred chieftaincy titles on the wife of former Senate President, Toyin Saraki, and 11 others "for their contributions to the development of the kingdom".

Three foreign nationals were also honoured. They include the Managing Director of VAVA Group, Michael Tawadrous; Chairman of Choice International Group, Diana Chen; and the Managing Director of Mego Foods and Beverages Nigeria Limited, Magy Eskander Tawadrous.

Others are former Vice Chairman, Lagos State Sports Council, Mutiu Are; Adeyemi Adesina; Ogunbambi Lateef Abisogun; Taiwo Olatunji; Muyibat Giwa; Kabiru Fadare Oniru and Olarenwaju Olatunji.

NAN reports that the conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles was part of activities commemorating the first coronation anniversary of Mr Lawal as Oniru.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Lawal said the programme was the beginning of the drive to ensure the collective development of Iru land.

The traditional ruler said that his kingdom would continue to recognise eminent dignitaries for their positive contributions to the growth of Iru land.

He said that among his developmental agenda was to ensure that the Iru kingdom evolved into a sustainable city, with special breed of truly resilient people.

Mr Lawal noted that his blueprint titled: 'Let's Grow Iru land Together (LEGIT)' was an idea conceived to change the narrative of the kingdom.

He noted that the honorary title was a call to service to grow Iru land into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos.

"I have come up with the vision 'Lets Grow Iru land Together (Legit)'. I believe all my new chiefs will be collectively supporting us to re-develop, re-invigorate, re-generate and re-engineer Iru land.

"I know you are capable; you are able, you have the wherewithal. even your contacts alone should be able to do that.

One of the honoured chiefs, Michael Tawadrous, thanked the traditional ruler for the honour bestowed on him and promised to continue to contribute to the development of the community.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included three former Kwara governors: Shaaba Lafiaji, AbdulFatai Ahmed and Bukola Saraki; former governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwanbo; former chairman of PDP, Kawu Baraje; and former Minister of Sport, Bolaji Abdulahi.

Others were representative of the Emir of Ilorin, Yusuf Sulu Gambari; former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba; former governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke; and former Minister of State for Defense, Musiliu Obanikoro. (NAN)